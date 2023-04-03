Reds ‘in a good spot’ after winning season-opening series vs. Pirates

1. Nick Lodolo and Graham Ashcraft got off to strong starts: After Hunter Greene failed out to get out out of the fourth inning in a 5-4 loss on Opening Day, the next two starters pitched the Reds to victory.

Nick Lodolo allowed two earned runs on seven hits in five innings while striking out nine in a 6-2 victory Saturday.

Graham Ashcraft lasted seven innings Sunday. He allowed one earned run on four hits and struck out six. He built on a solid spring that saw him go 4-1 with a 2.60 ERA in five starts.

“It’s great knowing things are still carrying over,” Ashcraft said. “There’s still a lot to work on, but I’m in a good spot. We’re in a good spot as a team and we have a lot to look forward to.”

2. The offense showed its power: The Reds hit six home runs in the series. The Los Angeles Dodgers, who hit seven home runs in their first four games, were the only National League team with more home runs through Sunday.

Jake Fraley, Jonathan India, Kevin Newman, Jason Vosler, Spencer Steer and Friedl all homered in the first three games. Last year, the Reds didn’t hit their sixth home run until their seventh game.

Vosler, one of three new Reds in the Opening Day lineup, hit .375 (3 for 8) in the series. He started the first and third games at first base.

“It’s been a great weekend,” Vosler said. “Obviously, we got the series win, too, so that was huge. I had my whole family out here. For me personally, it was definitely a great weekend. I felt good at the plate. I felt pretty good in the field, too.”

3. The pitch clock had a dramatic impact: Fifteen walks on Opening Day helped lead to a game that lasted three hours and two minutes.

Saturday’s game lasted 2 hours, 24 minutes. Sunday’s game ended in 2 hours, 16 minutes. Those would have been the fifth- and third-shortest games for the Reds in the entire 162-game 2022 season.

Across Major League Baseball, the average time of games on the first four days of the season was 2:38. That’s 32 minutes shorter than last season.

