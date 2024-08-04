Reds fall to Giants in series finale

Robbie Ray (2-1), making his third start of the season, allowed two runs on three hits in five innings. He struck out nine.

The Giants led 3-2 with two outs on the sixth when TJ Friedl hit a soft grounder to Chapman, who barehanded it and threw to first for the out, preventing Elly De La Cruz from scoring the tying run from third.

The Giants put it out of reach with a five-run eighth that included Fitzgerald’s two-run homer and Michael Conforto’s two-run double.

Jeimer Candelario and Santiago Espinal hit back-to-back homers off Ray in the second inning to give the Reds a 2-0 lead. Candelario tied De La Cruz for the team lead in homers with 18.

Chapman tied it in the fourth with a two-run blast against Carson Spiers (4-3). Wade put San Francisco ahead when he took Spiers deep leading off the sixth.

Spiers, who had won four of his previous five decisions, allowed three runs in 5 2/3 innings.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Reds: OF Will Benson was placed on the paternity list. Joey Weimer was recalled from Triple-A Louisville.

UP NEXT

Reds: Had not announced a starter for Monday night’s series opener at Miami. Roddery Munoz (2-5, 5.45) starts for the Marlins.