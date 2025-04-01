Reds: Fairchild traded to Braves for cash considerations

Cincinnati Reds center fielder Stuart Fairchild makes a sliding catch for the out on San Diego Padres' Luis Campusano during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, April 30, 2024, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

CINCINNATI — Only a few days into the 2025 season, the Cincinnati Reds are trading a player.

The Reds announced Monday that the team is trading outfielder Stuart Fairfield to the Braves in exchange for cash considerations.

Fairchild was designated for assignment ahead of Opening Day when the Reds announced outfielders Blake Dunn and Jacob Hurtubise made the roster over him. During spring training, Fairchild had just 5 hits out of 38 at-bats over 21 games.

The 29-year-old was selected by the Reds in the second round of 2017 draft and played with several minor-level teams, including the Dayton Dragons and Chattanooga Lookouts, before he was traded to the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2020. After stints with the Seattle Mariners and San Francisco Giants, Fairchild returned to the Reds in 2022 when he was claimed off waivers.

Throughout his three seasons with the Reds, Fairchild hit .279/.228/.215 and 18 home runs over 229 games.

