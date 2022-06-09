journal-news logo
X

Reds catcher injured after being hit by foul ball

Cincinnati Reds' Tyler Stephenson waits to tag out San Francisco Giants' Joey Bart at home plate to end the baseball game in Cincinnati, Saturday, May 28, 2022. The Reds won 3-2. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

Combined ShapeCaption
Cincinnati Reds' Tyler Stephenson waits to tag out San Francisco Giants' Joey Bart at home plate to end the baseball game in Cincinnati, Saturday, May 28, 2022. The Reds won 3-2. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

Sports
By
20 minutes ago
Stephenson leads Reds with .309 average

Cincinnati Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson left a game Thursday afternoon against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Great American Ball Park after being hit by a foul ball.

Jordan Luplow fouled a pitch by Reds starter Tyler Mahle. The ball hit the top of Stephenson’s throwing hand. He got up shaking the hand in pain. Trainers then attended to Stephenson, who was replaced by Aramis Garcia in the fourth inning.

Stephenson, in his second season in the big leagues, leads the Reds with a .309 batting average and ranks second on the team with 31 RBIs.

The Reds scored three runs in the first inning and led 3-1 through five innings.

In Other News
1
Russia rallies from 3-0 deficit to beat Newark Catholic in state...
2
Lakota West standout named state player of the year
3
Springfield Country Club takes ‘direct hit’ from suspected tornado
4
High Schools: Badin boys volleyball showed grit in first state...
5
McCoy: Diamondbacks blank Reds to snap losing skid

About the Author

Follow David Jablonski on facebookFollow David Jablonski on twitter

David Jablonski covers the Dayton Flyers and other sports for the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal News.

© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top