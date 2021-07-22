journal-news logo
X

Reds’ Castellanos reveals extent of wrist injury

Cincinnati Reds' Nick Castellanos hits a three-run home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers, Saturday, July 10, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)
Cincinnati Reds' Nick Castellanos hits a three-run home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers, Saturday, July 10, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)

Credit: Aaron Gash

Credit: Aaron Gash

Sports | 1 hour ago
By David Jablonski
Outfielder suffered injury in first game after All-Star break

A CT scan Wednesday revealed Cincinnati Reds right fielder Nick Castellanos has a microfracture in his right wrist, he said in an interview with Chris Rose, of Jomboy Media.

“I’ve got to rest it,” Castellanos said. “I’m going to take a couple days to see where I’m at.”

“Can you even swing a bat?” Rose asked

“No, I’m probably 50 percent,” Castellanos said. “I was trying for a couple days just to play through it and see where I was at, but I was maybe 50 percent.”

Explore» ASK HAL: Baseball is filled with silly rules and stats

Castellanos was hit by a pitch Friday in an 11-6 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers three days after going hitless in his first All-Star Game appearance. He did not play Saturday or Sunday. He pinch hit Monday in a 15-11 loss to the New York Mets in 11 innings and flew out to the warning track with one hand on the bat.

Castellanos leads the Reds with a .329 batting average and 59 RBIs. He’s tied for second on the team with 18 home runs.

The Reds (49-47) lost 7-0 to the Mets on Wednesday and have lost five of the first six games in the second half, falling 6½ games behind the Brewers in the National League Central Division. The Reds are off Thursday and start a three-game series at home against the St. Louis Cardinals (48-48) on Friday.

© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top