Cincinnati Reds: Where they stand in playoff race

The Reds' postseason chances stood at 17.1 percent on Saturday after a 7-1 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals. Since then, they have won three games in two days. A doubleheader sweep of the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday at Great American Ball Park increased the Reds' chances to 37.5 percent, according to FanGraphs.com.

Eight of the 15 teams qualify for the expanded playoffs in the 60-game season. The Reds (23-26) have two ways of doing so. They can finish second in the National League Central Division. They trail the second-place Cardinals (21-21) by 1½ games. The Reds have 11 games remaining. The Cardinals have 18 games left. The Chicago Cubs (28-20) lead the division by four games.