Reds beat odds to win one of top picks in MLB Draft Lottery

Credit: David Jablonski

Credit: David Jablonski

Sports
By
17 minutes ago
X

The Cincinnati Reds won the No. 2 pick in the 2024 Major League Baseball Draft in the MLB Draft Lottery Tuesday night.

The Reds had the 16th-best record (82-80) in baseball last season. This was the second year of the MLB Draft Lottery. The Reds were one of 18 teams eligible for the lottery and had a 0.9% chance of winning the top pick, which went to the Cleveland Guardians, who had a 2% chance. Cleveland will draft first for the first time in franchise history.

The Reds last had a No. 2 pick in 2017 when they drafted Hunter Greene and 2016 when they drafted Nick Senzel.

The Reds had the No. 7 pick last June and picked right-handed pitcher Rhett Lowder, of Wake Forest University.

In Other News
1
‘I’m used to winning’ -- Bengals’ Browning on historic Monday Night...
2
Ohio State roster in flux like never before
3
Miami quarterback Smith enters transfer portal, several others set to...
4
Who made the Division IV, V All-Ohio football teams?
5
Browning sets record in Bengals’ overtime win over Jaguars

About the Author

Follow David Jablonski on facebookFollow David Jablonski on twitter

David Jablonski covers the Dayton Flyers and other sports for the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal News.

© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top