Reds beat odds to win one of top picks in MLB Draft Lottery

The Cincinnati Reds won the No. 2 pick in the 2024 Major League Baseball Draft in the MLB Draft Lottery Tuesday night.

The Reds had the 16th-best record (82-80) in baseball last season. This was the second year of the MLB Draft Lottery. The Reds were one of 18 teams eligible for the lottery and had a 0.9% chance of winning the top pick, which went to the Cleveland Guardians, who had a 2% chance. Cleveland will draft first for the first time in franchise history.