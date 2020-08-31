Reds acquire reliever, outfielder just before trade deadline

The Cincinnati Reds traded for Arizona Diamondbacks closer Archie Bradley and Los Angeles Angels outfielder Brian Goodwin on Monday just before the 4 p.m. trade deadline.
Bradley, 28, was 1-0 with a 4.22 ERA and six saves in 10 games. This was his sixth season with Arizona. He saved 18 games last season when he was 4-5 with 3.52 ERA.
Goodwin, 29, hit .242 with four home runs and 17 RBIs in 30 games. He started his career with the Washington Nationals in 2016. He’s a career .254 hitter.
The Reds sent infielder Josh Van Meter and outfielder Stuart Fairchild, the organization’s 11th-ranked prospect, according to MLB.com, to the Diamondbacks for Bradley. VanMeter hit .059 in 14 games with the Reds this season.
The Reds sent minor-league pitcher Packy Naughton and a player to be named to the Angels for Goodwin.
In other roster news, the Reds recalled outfielder Aristides Aquino and optioned to the alternate training site reliever Joel Kuhnel.