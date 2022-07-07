Pair of Cincinnati Bengals greats back under consideration for Pro Football Hall of Fame

Ken Anderson and Ken Riley are getting another shot at the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
The organization announced Thursday the pair of Cincinnati Bengals greats are among 25 semifinalists to be considered for induction into the HOF next year via the Seniors Committee.
A four-time Pro Bowl quarterback, Anderson played 192 games in a career highlighted by leading the Bengals to their first Super Bowl while winning the NFL MVP and passing title in 1981. Anderson is one of five players in NFL history to win at least four league passing titles and the only one to win consecutive passing titles in two different decades — doing it in 1974-75 and 1981-82.
He later coached for the Bengals as well.
Riley was an All-Pro cornerback for the Bengals who logged 65 interceptions, most for any player who is not already in the PFHOF, and a franchise record.
He is also the team record-holder for interception return touchdowns (five)
The Florida A&M product later was head coach at his alma mater and then director of athletics.
Riley and Anderson were part of the first Bengals Ring of Honor class last year.
Also in the running for the 2023 PFHOF class is John McVay, a Miami University grad who was the head coach of the Dayton Flyers from 1965-72.
His biggest impact in the NFL came as an executive for the 49ers for nearly two decades. He joined the organization in 1979 and helped build the team that won five Super Bowls.
McVay is among semifinalists being considered by the Coach/Contributor committee. They are set to meet Aug. 23 to consider one nominee for the 2023 class.
