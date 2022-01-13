OHSAA upgrades lacrosse, adds boys volleyball and girls wrestling

State tournaments already existed for both girls wrestling and boys volleyball, but they were sponsored by other organizations.

Ute indicated the girls wrestling tournament will take place in mid-February next season while the boys volleyball tournament will be in the spring, as it is now under the sponsorship of the Ohio High School Boys Volleyball Association. The Ohio High School Wrestling Coaches Association puts on the girls wrestling tournament.

The OHSAA will recognize 28 sports in 2022-23, including 14 for each gender.

The organization will also look into partnering with an outside group to put on an e-sports tournament, as it has done in the past for cheerleading.