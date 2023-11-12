Ohio State runs out to big lead over Michigan State

COLUMBUS — Ohio State came out looking as sharp as it has all season Saturday night against an overmatched Michigan State squad.

Dressed in alternate gray jerseys, the top-ranked Buckeyes scored touchdowns on five of their six possessions in the first half to build a 35-3 lead.

Ohio State struck first, taking the opening kickoff and driving 75 yards for a touchdown in eight plays.

Marvin Harrison Jr. finished it when he took a reverse handoff around right end for a 19-yard touchdown, the first touchdown run of his career.

He found the end zone again on Ohio State’s next possession, this time in the more conventional way: By getting open just enough in the end zone to haul in a pass from Kyle McCord. The 25-yard touchdown was Harrison’s 28th as a Buckeye and broke a tie with Middletown High School graduate Cris Carter for fourth-most in Ohio State history.

Harrison added TD catch No. 29 on the first play of the second quarter when he shook a defender in the slot and caught a 9-yard pass in the end zone to make it 21-0.

Michigan State got on the board with 5:38 left in the second quarter when Jonathan Kim made a 53-yard field goal.

The Buckeyes got those points and then some back not long after as TreVeyon Henderson slashed up the middle from nine yards out to make it 28-3 with 3:30 left in the second quarter.

After forcing Michigan State’s third punt of the half, they tacked on one more scoring drive with an impressive two-minute drill, going 74 yards in eight plays and 1:26.

McCord completed five of six passes on the drive, including a back-shoulder throw to Cade Stover for an 18-yard touchdown with 15 seconds left in the half.

He was 21 of 25 in the first half for 263 yards while Harrison caught six passes for 92 yards. Stover added another seven catches for 79 yards, and Henderson ran for 63 yards on 13 carries.

Despite playing without three starters, the Ohio State defense allowed 118 yards and six first downs in the first half.