Ohio State plans to honor Dwayne Haskins during spring game

Haskins’ widow, Kalabrya, announced a celebration of life will be held April 22 in Pittsburgh.

According to The Associated Press, the first memorial will be held a noon April 23 at Christ Church in Rockaway Township in New Jersey. The next day, services will occur at Bullis School in Potomac, Maryland.

The OSU spring game is scheduled to kick off at noon at Ohio Stadium, and a team spokesperson said just under 50,000 tickets had been sold or distributed as of Thursday morning.

Those looking to buy tickets online Friday (http://go.osu.edu/FBtix) will find they can do so without paying service fees, but tickets will still be available Saturday.

General admission tickets are $7, and parking is free. There is no admission charge for OSU students or children under 6.

“It will be nice to have Buckeye Nation together for for this event on Saturday to celebrate our team and the hard work we put in the spring, but also to get everybody together to honor Dwayne,” Day said. “I think that’s appropriate.

“And so there’s gonna be a lot of excitement, but also a lot of moments in the day that will be deep thoughts based on just our memories with Dwayne and playing in that stadium.”