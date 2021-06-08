journal-news logo
X

Ohio State mourns Dayton native Marv Homan, longtime sports information director

COLUMBUS, OH - NOVEMBER 26: A general view of Ohio Stadium prior to the game between the Michigan Wolverines and Ohio State Buckeyes on November 26, 2016 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)
COLUMBUS, OH - NOVEMBER 26: A general view of Ohio Stadium prior to the game between the Michigan Wolverines and Ohio State Buckeyes on November 26, 2016 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

Credit: Jamie Sabau

Credit: Jamie Sabau

Sports | 1 hour ago
By Marcus Hartman

Marv Homan, a Dayton native who served as sports information director at Ohio State from 1973-87, died earlier this month at the age of 94.

The university shared news of his passing Tuesday afternoon.

ExploreOhio State offers scholarship to Wayne PG

Homan, who was inducted into the Ohio State Athletics Hall of Fame in 2007, worked with Buckeye sports in multiple capacities, including as play-by-play announcer for both football and basketball on TV and radio.

Among memorable games he called were Ohio State’s national championship victory in men’s basketball in 1960 and the Rose Bowl win that clinched the ’68 title for the undefeated football team.

After graduating from Ohio State with a degree in English in 1948, he spent a year working in his hometown at WONE before joining the OSU sports information department as an assistant.

When he retired, he told The Lantern, Ohio State’s student newspaper, he intended that to be a temporary job, but he ended up working in the department for 39 years.

In Other News

© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top