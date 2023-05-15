Ohio State Buckeyes: TV time announced

The first Ohio State football start time of the 2023 season has been revealed.
The school announced Monday the Buckeyes’ home game against Michigan State will be a prime-time contest that kicks off at 7:30 p.m.
NBC will have the game as part of its new partnership with the Big Ten that begins this season.
Early-season game times and select big games are typically set and revealed in May with the rest to come after the season starts.
Predicting game times may be trickier this year with the Big Ten’s new media contracts going into action.
The majority of games will be on Fox or Big Ten Network with CBS and NBC also handling games for the conference beginning this fall.
The latter two replaced ESPN, which did not renew its long-running contracts with the conference.
