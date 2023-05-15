BreakingNews
Police ID woman who was set on fire; she remains hospitalized
X

Ohio State Buckeyes: TV time announced

Credit: Carlos Osorio

Credit: Carlos Osorio

Sports
By
48 minutes ago

The first Ohio State football start time of the 2023 season has been revealed.

The school announced Monday the Buckeyes’ home game against Michigan State will be a prime-time contest that kicks off at 7:30 p.m.

ExploreHow Ohio State has adapted its use of the transfer portal this year

NBC will have the game as part of its new partnership with the Big Ten that begins this season.

Early-season game times and select big games are typically set and revealed in May with the rest to come after the season starts.

Predicting game times may be trickier this year with the Big Ten’s new media contracts going into action.

Explore8 things to know about the new Big Ten media deals that go into effect this fall

The majority of games will be on Fox or Big Ten Network with CBS and NBC also handling games for the conference beginning this fall.

The latter two replaced ESPN, which did not renew its long-running contracts with the conference.

In Other News
1
Cincinnati Reds: 5 things to know about infielder Matt McLain
2
Reds promote hot-hitting infielder from Triple-A
3
Assistant coach to take over Middletown girls basketball program
4
McCoy: Reds’ bid for series sweep falls short in Miami
5
Ask Hal: When will standouts at Louisville be called up to big leagues?

About the Author

Follow Marcus Hartman on facebookFollow Marcus Hartman on twitter

Marcus Hartman has been a digital sports columnist and reporter at Cox's Ohio newspapers the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News since 2016.

© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top