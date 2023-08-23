Ohio State Buckeyes: Ryan Day names tentative starting OL

Ohio State football coach Ryan Day indicated the offensive line is set, or at least close to it.

Josh Simmons is in line to start at left tackle while Josh Fryar will be the No. 1 right tackle despite true freshman Luke Montgomery making a push.

Redshirt freshman Carson Hinzman is expected to be the starting center, though Louisiana Monroe transfer Victor Cutler remains in the running.

“For the next couple of weeks, they’ll keep going at it and practice,” Day said.

Fryar, who was the team’s top sub last season, started a game at right tackle in ‘21 but spent the spring trying his hand at left, where he struggled during the spring game.

Simmons was brought in during the summer as a transfer from San Diego State, where he was the starting right tackle as a sophomore last season.

The two flipped sides midway through the preseason and apparently have found new homes.

Meanwhile, Donovan Jackson returns at left guard while Matt Jones is back as the starting right guard.

“Matt Jones has had a really good camp,” Day said. “It’s the best football he’s been playing.

“Then at right tackle, we will probably start with Josh Fryar, but Luke Montgomery is going to be playing football this year. He’s got a lot of talent. He has shown that he can compete as a freshman, and we’re very excited about him.”

Tegra Tshabola, a redshirt freshman from Lakota West, also move to the left side after working on the right side at tackle in the spring. He looks like he will be the backup to Simmons but could also still end up at guard long term after making the two-deep at left guard last season.

Senior Enokk Vimahi is the team’s third guard, a role he filled last season, while Day said sophomore Zen Michalski is also still in the mix at tackle.

Overall, the picture has changed significantly not only since the end of last season but even the end of spring, when the coaching staff still had questions about what they had to work with.

“So in a situation where we felt like we were thin with the O line (after the spring), we turned around after a few months, and we feel like we have some decent depth,” Day said. “So nothing is set in stone, but as of right now, I’d say those are the leaders in the clubhouse.”