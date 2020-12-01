Ohio State Buckeyes resume workouts in preparation for Saturday’s game

The Ohio State Buckeyes will resume organized team activities on Tuesday afternoon in preparation for a game Saturday against Michigan State.
That news came four days after Ohio State announced the cancellation of its game last weekend at Illinois. The Buckeyes paused workouts at the same time because of positive COVID-19 tests within the program.
The Buckeyes (4-0) play Michigan State (2-3) at noon Saturday in East Lansing, Mich. The game will be televised on ESPN. Ohio State needs the game, plus the regular-season finale against Michigan in Columbus a week later, to qualify for the Big Ten Championship game.
On Saturday, coach Ryan Day, who remains quarantined after a positive COVID-19 test, said his team could be ready for Michigan State if it had one good practice Thursday and a walkthrough on Friday. The Tuesday return gives his team more time than that to get ready for the Spartans.
“We’ll continue to test and see if there are no more positives that occur,” Athletic Director Gene Smith said Saturday. “We need to make sure we’re working with our conference office and that they’re comfortable with what we’re doing. A number of athletes won’t compete because they’ll still be in quarantine. We’ll watch our positivity rate and see if we have more or if the young men who have been negative continue to test negative. We need to make sure they’re safe and healthy.”