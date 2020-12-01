Ohio State Buckeyes resume workouts in preparation for Saturday’s game

The Buckeyes (4-0) play Michigan State (2-3) at noon Saturday in East Lansing, Mich. The game will be televised on ESPN. Ohio State needs the game, plus the regular-season finale against Michigan in Columbus a week later, to qualify for the Big Ten Championship game.

On Saturday, coach Ryan Day, who remains quarantined after a positive COVID-19 test, said his team could be ready for Michigan State if it had one good practice Thursday and a walkthrough on Friday. The Tuesday return gives his team more time than that to get ready for the Spartans.