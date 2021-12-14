Ohio State Buckeyes: Indiana 4-star prospect commits prior to Signing Day

1. Prior to Curry’s commitment, Ohio State already had the top class in the Big Ten despite being relatively small.

With 25 commitments, Penn State entered signing day ranked No. 2 in the conference (fifth nationally) while Michigan’s 20-man class was No. 3 in the Big Ten and ninth nationally.

Also in the national top 25 were Michigan State (fourth in the Big Ten/18th nationally) with Indiana a surprising No. 5 in the conference and 20th nationally.

Rutgers had the No. 6 class in the Big Ten with a group ranking No. 22 nationally.

2. The class includes six players from Ohio.

Three of them are local — Alter linebacker C.J. Hicks, Lakota West offensive lineman Tegra Tshabola and Lakota West defensive back Jyaire Brown.

Four-star linebacker Gabe Powers of Marysville is a long-time commit while St. Clairsville three-star offensive lineman Avery Henry committed in October and Pickerington Central defensive back Sonny Styles committed in November.

Ohio State averaged 6.2 recruits from Ohio in the previous five classes (2017-21) after averaging 11.4 in-state recruits in the five years before that.

From 2002-11 (the 10 classes entirely put together by head coach Jim Tressel), Ohio State averaged 12.4 recruits from Ohio. During the John Cooper era (1988-200), the average was 12.5.

The 24-man 2012 class, which was about half players who committed to Tressel or interim coach Luke Fickell and half players who committed after Urban Meyer was hired in late November, was the last Ohio State recruiting class to consist of more than 50 percent Ohio natives. It checked in at 63 percent.

3. There are a pair of five-star prospects.

Hicks has been a highly sought-after prospect since his freshman year and is the top prospect in the state. He’s the No. 2 linebacker in the country and ranked 12th overall.

He committed in May of 2020 and has helped put the class together by staying in touch with prospective players and helping coordinate recruiting events.

Styles, who is the son of former Ohio State linebacker Lorenzo Styles, was originally part of the 2023 class but announced recently he is reclassifying and will graduate a year early. He is the No. 1 safety prospect in the country and one spot behind Hicks both on the state and national lists.

Explore Trio of players at Alter set to sign

4. The class is heavy on receivers.

Ohio State had arguably the best trio of receivers in the country this season, and more help is on the way for coach Brian Hartline.

Four members of the 2022 class play receiver, a position group that saw four players leave the program last year including Alabama star Jameson Williams. The incoming group consists of four four-star prospects — Caleb Burton of Austin (Texas) Lake Travis, Kaleb Brown of Chicago St. Rita, Kyion Grades of Chandler, Ariz., and Kojo Antwi of Suwanee (Ga.) Lambert.

Curry is the second defensive lineman to join the class, which also has three offensive linemen.

5. The Buckeyes can and likely will add more players between now and the start of spring practice.

Although a majority of players sign during the early period, some still take their recruiting to the traditional February date.

How many slots Ohio State has remains to be seen as current players make decisions on going pro and/or transferring over the next few weeks.

Rivals and 247Sports both reported Carson Hinzman, a four-star offensive lineman from Hammond, Wisc., entered signing day torn between Ohio State and his home-state Badgers. When he might decide is uncertain.

Per BuckeyeScoop.com, other remaining Ohio State targets include four-star defensive back Zion Branch and four-star defensive linemen Hero Kanu of California and Omari Abor of Texas.

Branch is set to announce his decision at 3:45 p.m. on Wednesday.