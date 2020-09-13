Ohio State Buckeyes drop from No. 2 to unranked in AP poll

No. 2 Ohio State, No. 7 Penn State, No. 9 Oregon, No. 12 Wisconsin, No. 16 Michigan, No. 17 USC, No. 19 Minnesota, No. 22 Utah and No. 24 Minnesota all fell out of the rankings.

Clemson remained No. 1 and was followed by Alabama, Oklahoma, Georgia and Florida. LSU, Notre Dame, Auburn, Texas and Texas A&M rounded out the top 10.