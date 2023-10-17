Ohio State ‘hopeful’ injured starters will be back for Penn State game

COLUMBUS — Ohio State football coach Ryan Day shared a positive update on his team’s health Tuesday ahead of the biggest game of the season so far.

Or at least it was not pessimistic.

“I’m not gonna get into all those guys, but hopeful that we’ll have all those guys back for Saturday,” Day said of the Buckeyes’ top 10 showdown with Penn State.

Ohio State beat Purdue on Saturday without running backs TreVeyon Henderson and Miyan Williams or receiver Emeka Egbuka. Another running back, Chip Trayanum, and cornerback Denzel Burke also left the game before the 41-7 victory was complete.

Day’s pregame injury updates have been hit or miss so far this season.

He said last week he expected Henderson to be available, then the junior running back missed his second game with an unidentified injury suffered prior to a win over Maryland.

Egbuka noticeably suffered a leg injury against Maryland, but Day said it should not keep him out long term. Trayanum appeared to suffer a head injury in the first quarter at Purdue, but the nature of the injuries to Williams and Ward are unknown.