Ohio State Buckeyes: Cotie McMahon named Big Ten Freshman of the Year

McMahon, who was also picked for the All-Freshman Team, is the 10th Ohio State player to be named women’s basketball freshman of the year but the first since Kelsey Mitchell in 2015.

Joining McMahon on the all-conference second team was fellow guard Taylor Thierry while senior guard Taylor Mikesell made the first team.

Thierry also made the all-defense team while Rikki Harris and Rebeka Mikulasikova received honorable mention.

Ohio State earned the fourth seed in the Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament and will play Friday afternoon against Michigan, Minnesota or Penn State on Big Ten Network.

This year’s tournament is being held in Minneapolis.