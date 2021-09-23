journal-news logo
Ohio State Buckeyes: C.J. Stroud to be used on ‘emergency’ basis this week

Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud talks about his development

By Marcus Hartman
1 hour ago

Ohio State football coach Ryan Day said Thursday starting quarterback C.J. Stroud likely will be used only on an “emergency basis” this week when the Buckeyes take on Akron.

A redshirt freshman from California, Stroud started the first three games but admitted he is dealing with a sore shoulder.

He has been rested in practice the last two days with reps going to classmate Jack Miller III and true freshman Kyle McCord.

On his weekly radio show, Day indicated those two will get the call Saturday night.

“That’s the plan for right now,” he said.

That is a change from his first meeting with reporters this week.

On Tuesday, Day said the plan was for Stroud to practice and play Saturday.

