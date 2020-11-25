Ohio State Buckeyes 4th in first College Football Playoff rankings

The initial top four have never all made the final top four, and three of the initial top four have only made the final top four twice.

Last year, Ohio State was No. 1 in the initial CFP rankings and No. 1 in the penultimate rankings but dropped to No. 2 when the last version was released.

That led to the Buckeyes being matched up with Clemson rather than Oklahoma, who was blown out by No. 1 LSU and Joe Burrow.

Such changes were not unusual

This season, the semifinals are set to be hosted by the Rose Bowl and Sugar Bowl on Jan. 1 with the championship game 10 days later in Miami, Fla.

The final rankings are to be released Dec. 20.