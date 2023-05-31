Ohio State announces three more football game start times

The start time of half of Ohio State’s football games this fall are now known after three more were announced Wednesday.
The Buckeyes will open the season at 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 2 at Indiana. That game will also mark the return to CBS, a new broadcast partner for the Big Ten beginning this year. (Ohio State last appeared on CBS in the season opener at West Virginia in 1998.)
A week later, the Ohio State home opener against Youngstown State will kick off at noon and be seen on Big Ten Network.
The third game of the season, a home game against Western Kentucky, will kick off at 4 p.m. Sept. 16 at Ohio Stadium. That will be Ohio State’s first Fox game of the season.
As previously announced, the Buckeyes’ trip to Notre Dame on Sept. 23 will kick off at 7:30 p.m. and be on NBC, and their home game against Michigan State on Nov. 11 will kick off at 7:30 p.m. with CBS handling the broadcast.
The season finale at Michigan will kick off at noon and be on Fox. That was also previously announced.
Also on Wednesday the school revealed the Oct. 7 Homecoming game against Maryland will not be a night game. The Buckeyes and Terrapins could lay at noon, 3:30 or 4 p.m.
No more start times are likely to be announced before the start of the season.
Once the season begins, the kickoffs have usually been determined about two weeks ahead of time, though that could be among many things that change when the Big Ten’s new television deals with Fox, CBS and NBC go into effect this fall.
CBS typically will have a 3:30 game while NBC’s package is to be used for night games, though ESPN reported last week many details are still being worked out as new Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti works to iron out some issues left unsettled when his predecessor, Kevin Warren, left the league to become president of the Chicago Bears.
Chief among those concerns is the desire of some teams not to play primetime games in November.
Multiple sources told ESPN that multiple schools, including Ohio State, Michigan and Penn State, pushed back against being required to play at night in November, an issue for NBC because it would be forced to settle for less valuable broadcasts if none of those teams are available.
Ohio State 2023 football schedule
Sept. 2 at Indiana — 3:30 p.m. CBS
Sept. 9 vs. Youngstown State — Noon, Big Ten Network
Sept. 16 vs. Western Kentucky — 4 p.m., Fox
Sept. 23 at Notre Dame — 7:30 p.m., NBC
Sept. 30 (off)
Oct. 7 vs. Maryland — Noon, 3:30 or 4 p.m. TBD
Oct. 14 at Purdue — TBD
Oct. 21 vs. Penn State — TBD
Oct. 28 at Wisconsin — TBD
Nov. 4 at Rutgers — TBD
Nov. 11 vs. Michigan State — 7:30 p.m., NBC
Nov. 18 vs. Minnesota — TBD
Nov. 25 at Michigan — Noon, Fox
About the Author