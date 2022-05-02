BreakingNews
Ohio 128 between Hamilton and Ross still closed after crash that caused downed lines
Northridge grad drafted by Colts in sixth round

Team Aina tight end Andrew Ogletree (81), of Youngstown State, catches a pass in the end zone for a touchdown in front of Team Kai linebacker Drew White (40), of Notre Dame, during the first half of the Hula Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

12 minutes ago
Andrew Ogletree excelled in football and basketball in high school

Andrew Ogletree, a 2016 Northridge High School graduate, was drafted in the sixth round by the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday.

Ogletree, a 6-foot-5, 261-pound tight end from Youngstown State, was the 192nd player selected in the 2022 NFL Draft. He started his career as a wide receiver at Division II University of Findlay but converted to tight end at Youngstown State and led the team with 28 catches for 282 yards last season.

“They can mold me into whatever they want, because I’ve only played tight end for one year, and I have a receiver background, and I think I put some pretty good stuff up on film of me playing tight end,” Ogletree told reporters. “So I feel like I’m a ball of clay; they can mold me however they want, however they see fit.”

At Findlay from 2016-19, Ogletree caught 54 passes for 785 yards and 10 touchdowns.

At Northridge, Ogletree was a first-team All-Ohio selection in football and basketball as a senior.

