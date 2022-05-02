Northridge grad drafted by Colts in sixth round

Ogletree, a 6-foot-5, 261-pound tight end from Youngstown State, was the 192nd player selected in the 2022 NFL Draft. He started his career as a wide receiver at Division II University of Findlay but converted to tight end at Youngstown State and led the team with 28 catches for 282 yards last season.

“They can mold me into whatever they want, because I’ve only played tight end for one year, and I have a receiver background, and I think I put some pretty good stuff up on film of me playing tight end,” Ogletree told reporters. “So I feel like I’m a ball of clay; they can mold me however they want, however they see fit.”