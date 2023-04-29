NFL draft: Bengals take wide receiver in fourth round

Jones, who is 24, began his career at Buffalo in 2017 but redshirted as a freshman and then ended up transferring to Iowa after playing 14 games with one start the following year. He sat out in 2019 due to transfer rules and earned a scholarship as a kick/punt returner.

The Deerfield, Ill., native was the Big Ten Return Specialist of the Year as a junior at Iowa in 2021, leading the conference in kick return yards (635) and leading the FBS in punt returns with 37. But, he had a limited role in the offense, recording just 21 catches in 14 games and nine starts. At Purdue, he immediately became the top target in coach Jeff Brohm’s spread scheme, mainly playing outside, but he projects as a slot in the NFL.