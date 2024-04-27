NFL Draft: Bengals take wide receiver, defensive tackle with third-round picks

Draft analysts were all over the board on their rankings for Burton, who was known to have some up and down moments during his four-year college career, including an incident in which he swung at a female Tennessee fan during a postgame field-storming celebration and an unsportsmanlike penalty against Texas A&M in 2023.

Burton said he is still growing and maturing but his passion comes through football and he expresses himself through the game.

“I’m Jermaine Burton, and I just want to play football,” Burton said. “I do this for my mom and sister. And, you know, I have a lot of passion that comes from behind my history and what I’ve been through so, you know, I just want everybody to know that, that I just want to play ball. I do this for my family.”

Regarding the fan he swung at, Burton said it was after an emotional, passionate game, but he learned from that situation and moved on. Two weeks later against LSU, the Tide found themselves in a similar situation and Burton said he was one of the first in the locker room, as he quickly separated himself with an understanding “there is more at stake” and he shouldn’t take his opportunities for granted.

On the field, his abilities are clear. Burton, a 6-foot, 196-pound receiver, brings explosiveness and athleticism to the Bengals receiving corps, giving them another potentially exciting weapon alongside Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. Burton averaged 20.5 yards per catch during his senior season with the Crimson Tide and had just four drops in four seasons, including none in 2023. He began his college career at Georgia but transferred to Alabama as a junior in 2022 to play with quarterback Bryce young.

While Burton never topped 800 yards receiving and only had five 100-yard games, the belief is he will be a better player in the NFL than he was in college. He said his visit with the Bengals — at the same time as his former Georgia teammate and first-round Bengals pick Amarius Mims — was one of the best he took, and he can’t wait to show them they “made the right decision.”

The pick seemed to be one of destiny. Former Bengals wideout T.J. Houshmandzadeh announced the pick on site at the draft in Detroit and noted how special that one in particular was to him because he has been training Burton for years.

Jackson, a 330-pound nose guard, is another run-stopper that can add depth to the defensive line room. He graded at a 76.9 in run defense last season, according to Pro Football Focus, and also had four sacks. Jenkins was the more athletic pick, while Jackson brings the ideal size Cincinnati needed to add to the defensive front.