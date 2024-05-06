Burrow back? Quarterback throwing passes at Bengals practice

The fifth-year quarterback underwent wrist surgery in late November and the hope was he would be throwing by Organized Team Activities. Bengals coach Zac Taylor had said in recent press conferences that Burrow remained on track to meet those goals, and now it appears he has.

HE IS SO BACK. pic.twitter.com/ZsZjzkZEmg — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) May 6, 2024

It’s not clear how much work Burrow is doing at this point, but getting him back on the field – in cleats and practice jersey and wearing a compression sleeve on his throwing arm – is a big step after he missed the final seven-plus games of the 2023 season.

Burrow opened last season with his calf not yet full healed from a strain he suffered on Day 2 of training camp, and he was not completely mobile until Week 5. The Bengals were 4-1 in after that, until a ligament tore in the first half of a Week 11 game at Baltimore. Cincinnati finished 9-8 with Jake Browning starting the final seven games, but the Bengals missed the playoffs after AFC North championship seasons in 2021 and 2022 and will be looking to get back on track for another run in 2024.

Practice will be open to the media Tuesday.