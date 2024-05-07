College football: Local grads on the move this offseason

The sophomore announced Tuesday he is headed to the University of Alabama at Birmingham after two years at Cincinnati, where he played in seven games last season after redshirting in 2022.

Shepard, who was a four-star recruit coming out of high school, is one of a least a dozen local high school grads to enter the portal since the end of last season.

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

Here is a look at the group:

Wayne cornerback Justin Harris

Old school: Cincinnati; New school: Texas State

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Fairfield running back Jutahn McClain

Old school: Kentucky; New school: To be determined

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Trotwood-Madison defensive back Sammy Anderson Jr.

Old school: Cincinnati; New school: Austin Peay

Credit: Phelan M. Ebenhack Credit: Phelan M. Ebenhack

Lakota West linebacker Daved Jones

Old school: Cincinnati; New school: Jackson State

Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

Middletown linebacker Cameron Junior

Old school: Cincinnati; New school: Eastern Kentucky

Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

Wayne quarterback Cam Fancher

Old school: Marshall; New school: Florida Atlantic

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Alter defensive lineman Derrick Shepard Jr.

Old school: Cincinnati; New school: TBD

Credit: David Jablonski Credit: David Jablonski

Centerville quarterback Chase Harrison

Old school: Marshall; New school: Ball State

Credit: David Jablonski Credit: David Jablonski

Lakota West cornerback Jyaire Brown

Old school: Ohio State; New school: LSU

Credit: David Jablonski Credit: David Jablonski

Northmont linebacker Nigel Glover

Old school: Ohio State; New school: TBD

Credit: David Jablonski Credit: David Jablonski

Miamisburg tight end Jackson McGohan

Old school: Cincinnati; New school: Wisconsin

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Centerville linebacker Joseph Jean-Louis

Old school: Iowa State; New school: North Texas