Miami University names new women’s basketball coach

Miami University has a new women’s basketball coach.
The school announced Monday that Glenn Box is taking over the program after seven seasons as an assistant at Indiana. He will be introduced in a press conference Tuesday morning in Oxford.
The Hoosiers enjoyed a dramatic rise during Box’s time in Bloomington under head coach Teri Moren, including the school’s first Big Ten regular season championship and a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.
“A huge welcome to Glenn, his wife Leah and their entire family to Miami,” Miami director of athletics David Sayler said in a press release. “Coach Box quickly rose to the top of our search due to his influential role with the current historic run at Indiana, experience within the MAC and prior head coaching experience as well. I am very excited for our future under his leadership and direction.”
Box is a Cairo, Ill., native with an undergrad degree from Southeast Missouri State.
He replaces DeUnna Hendrix, who resigned in April after leading the RedHawks to a 35-80 record in four seasons in Oxford.
“I would like to express my sincere gratitude for the opportunity which has been granted to me,” Box in a release. “Competing for championships while fostering an environment of doing things the right way will be the vision moving forward.” Prior to joining the staff at Indiana, Box worked at Saint Louis, Akron, Western Michigan and Rend Lake College.
Box and his wife, Leah, have two sons, Darius and William, and two daughters, Auna and Bella.
Box inherits a team that went 11-20 in Hendrix’s first season before posting records of 4-20, 8-21 and 12-19.
Last season’s leading scorer, Ivy Wolf of Minster, entered the transfer portal after the season and committed to Dayton.
