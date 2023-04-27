Miami women’s basketball coach resigns after four seasons

Miami finished 12-19 overall last season and 7-11 in the Mid-American Conference. Hendrix was 35-80 since being hired in April 2019.

“I want to thank Miami University and its administration for allowing me to lead this program for the last four years,” Hendrix said in a press release. “I can’t express the amount of gratitude I have for this prestigious institution and its leadership. I also want to thank the Oxford community for the continual love and support. I look forward to the next phase of my career and continue rooting for the RedHawks.”