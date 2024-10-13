Miami tops Eastern Michigan for first MAC win

The Eagles nickel and dimed their way down the field on their first possession with only one play going for more than nine yards. Eastern Michigan was able to string together a 12-play drive going from their 25-yard line to the one before Eagles quarterback Cole Snyder forced his way through the Miami defensive line for a 1-yard rushing touchdown to tie the score 7-7 with 10:04 remaining in the first quarter.

Neither team was able to move the ball in the remaining time in the first quarter but Miami capitalized on its first drive of the second.

After the Eagles turned over the ball on downs, Miami plowed down the field, picking up three first downs with long completions to Javon Tracy and Reggie Virgil before making their way to the 5. Gabbert carried out a play action before finding tight end Conner Briggs wide open for a walk-in touchdown to put the RedHawks up 14-7 with 10:02 left in the first half.

Miami shut down the Eagles on their next two drives forcing a punt on one and grabbing an interception when linebacker Matt Salopek jumped a pass intended for Zyell Griffin with 2:29 left in the half.

Credit: Kasey Turman Credit: Kasey Turman

“I always expect to make a play, but, you know, it’s the second of my career, and I’ve been playing football for six years and the collegiate level,” Salopek said. “It’s always fun to get your hand on one and get one.”

The RedHawks went on a two-minute drive that only needed four plays to move 34 yards. Gabbert capped off the drive with an 8-yard pass to Virgil. The RedHawks led 21-7 with 35 seconds left in the first half.

Virgil finished with three catches for 113 yards and two TDs before leaving the game with an injury.

The Eagles missed a 37-yard field goal wide right as time expired in the first half.

Eastern Michigan cut Miami’s lead to 21-14 with 2:41 remaining in the quarter as Delbert Mimms III punched in a 1-yard touchdown.

Miami got the ball back and immediately responded with an 80-yard drive. Gabbert found freshman receiver Cole Weaver for his first career catch and touchdown with a 24-yard snag to put the RedHawks up 28-14 with 14:55 left in the game.

Weaver’s touchdown was Gabbert’s fourth and last of the day. He finished with 222 yards on 10 completions with zero turnovers.

After a slow rest of the fourth quarter, Dom Dzioban booted a 44-yard field goal with 5:01 left in the game before Jordan Brunson rushed in a score from 44 yards out to put the game out of reach .

Miami’s defense recorded three sacks and created two turnovers (interception and fumble).

Miami head coach Chuck Martin said the team played with a lot of effort after taking the field with confidence and scoring early.

“We haven’t played our ability,” Martin said. “We played our ability today. We bought into all the stuff and said ‘These are mistakes, let’s get them fixed.’”

Martin said he knew before the game that the RedHawks were going to come out on top.

“I knew in warm-ups. I’m like, ‘Ah, Eastern is going to get a pretty good Miami team,’” Martin said.

The RedHawks will take the field in Yager Stadium on Oct. 19 for a Battle of the Bricks matchup against Ohio University.