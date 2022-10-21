Miami set to host Western Michigan

The Broncos rank 11th in the 12-team MAC with averages of 305.7 total offense yards per game and 190.4 passing yards per game. Lester passed on much of the credit to ninth-year Miami coach Chuck Martin.

“Number one, (Miami coach) Chuck (Martin) does an unbelievable job,” the sixth-year Broncos coach said. “He always has. He’s a super-smart football coach and they have a great scheme. They’re solid. They don’t bring a ton of pressure, but they still create havoc plays, which is a unique thing. Most of the time, teams need to bring pressure to create havoc plays. We have to establish the run game and get our offensive line up to a higher level and protect better.

“We have to change some things. We’re looking at everything. Changes will be made.”

Miami’s offense hasn’t exactly been prolific. Led by 6-foot-3, 203-pound redshirt-freshman quarterback Aveon Smith, who took over after junior Brett Gabbert suffered what Martin has described as a season-ending left (non-throwing) shoulder injury in the opener at Kentucky, the RedHawks rank 11th in the MAC with an average of 19.7 points per game and dead last with averages of 303.1 total offense yards and 134.0 passing yards per game.

“They do a good job of playing complementary football,” Lester said. “Their defense is a huge part of their team, but they run the ball smart and don’t put their quarterback in bad situations. If they get into third-and-long, they run inside zone and punt. One thing we have to do a better job of is not putting our quarterback in bad situations. Don’t get into third-and-long. They play smart football. They lean on their strengths. If Gabbert plays, they’re a little more traditional – a little more explosive. They throw it a little more.

“They’re always a solid team. They always find a way to play complementary football. We need to bring all three phases to Miami. Gabbert may come back. I don’t really know. I guess we have to be ready for both.”

Western Michigan at Miami, 3:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network, 980, 1450