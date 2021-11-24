Miami routs Defiance to move to 5-0

Dae Dae Grant scored 16 points to lead the way for the RedHawks, who are off to a 5-0 start for the first time since the 1995-96 season.

Mehki Lairy added 13 points and matched a career high with assists. Precious Ayah and Kamari Wiliams chipped in 13 points apiece, while Dalone Brown and Isaiah Coleman-Lands added 10 each. All 13 RedHawks who played scored.