Miami routs Defiance to move to 5-0

Miami's Dae Dae Grant fires a shot during Saturday's game vs. Lamar. Grant scored 18 points Wednesday night in the RedHawks' win over Stetson at Millett Hall. Miami Athletics photo
Miami's Dae Dae Grant fires a shot during Saturday's game vs. Lamar. Grant scored 18 points Wednesday night in the RedHawks' win over Stetson at Millett Hall. Miami Athletics photo

Sports
20 minutes ago

Miami put six players in double figures Tuesday on its way to a 99-47 rout over Division III Defiance at Millett Hall.

Dae Dae Grant scored 16 points to lead the way for the RedHawks, who are off to a 5-0 start for the first time since the 1995-96 season.

Mehki Lairy added 13 points and matched a career high with assists. Precious Ayah and Kamari Wiliams chipped in 13 points apiece, while Dalone Brown and Isaiah Coleman-Lands added 10 each. All 13 RedHawks who played scored.

Miami made 56.3% of its shots while holding Defiance to 28.6%.

The RedHawks travel to Western Illinois for a 3 p.m. tip on Saturday.

