Miami RedHawks: MAC releases football schedule

The Miami RedHawks now know who they will play in defense of their MAC football championship.
Coach Chuck Martin’s team will open a truncated 2020 season Nov. 4 at home against Ball State.
The RedHawks play at Buffalo on Nov. 10 then return home to host rival Ohio on Nov. 17.
After playing on a Wednesday and two Tuesdays, Miami will finish the regular season with three Saturday contests: Nov. 28 at Akron, Dec. 5 against Kent State and Dec. 12 at Bowling Green.
The MAC Championship Game is scheduled for Dec. 18.
Start times and television information will be released at a later date according to the Miami sports information department.
After being the first Division I Bowl Subdivision conference to suspend fall sports, the league reinstated them Sept. 25.
Last season, Miami went 8-6 overall and 6-2 in the MAC before beating Central Michigan in the conference title game.
The RedHawks lost to Louisiana in the LendingTree Bowl.