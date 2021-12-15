Miami football: RedHawks’ 16-member recruiting class high on versatility

By early afternoon Wednesday, at least one football recruiting website credited Miami with hitting a home run in its 2022 recruiting.
The RedHawks’ 16-member class was ranked No. 1 in the Mid-American Conference by 247sports.com, ahead of second-place Central Michigan and third-place Toledo. The ranking is Miami’s highest since the 2015 class was ranked best in the MAC. The RedHawks’ recruiting class was ranked third in the MAC last year, fifth in 2020 and second in 2019.
The website ranked Miami 68th among all of the Football Bowl Division schools with a class that includes three linebackers and three offensive linemen. Coach Chuck Martin and his staff also brought in two tight ends, two defensive backs and two wide receivers and one each of defensive tackles, quarterbacks, cornerbacks and defensive linemen, though where they all will end up playing for the RedHawks remains to be seen.
The class includes 6-foot-4, 220-pound Wayne High School linebacker Adam Trick, who piled up 65 tackles, including 16-1/2 for losses on his way to being named first-team all-Greater Western Ohio Conference.
Trick is one of seven Ohio high school products who signed national letters-of-intent with the RedHawks on the first day seniors could make official their commitments. Three of the recruits are from Indiana, two are from Kentucky and one each from Michigan, Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida.
Among the Buckeye State products is 6-1, 215-pound Pickerington North linebacker Eli Coppess, who was named his conference’s defensive player of the year as a senior.
Versatility is a hallmark of this year’s class. Ironton, Ohio, High School’s Ashton Duncan is listed as a 6-4, 245-pound tight end, but he was named first-team, all-conference on defense each of the past two seasons.
Javon Tracy is listed as a 6-foot, 185-pound wide receiver from Indianapolis Decatur Central, but the three-time team captain switched to quarterback early in his senior season and finished in the top five for the Indiana Mr. Football award.
Eric Smith, a 6-6, 295-pound offensive lineman from Fairmont, W.Va., Senior High School, was named first-team all-state on offense and logged 57 tackles and nine sacks on defense.
Mason Moore, 6-2, 190-pound Lexington, Ky., Christian Academy defensive back, had 34 tackles and five interceptions as a senior while also adding 897 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns on offense.
Joseph Humphreys, a 6-3, 200-pound Daviess County (Ky.) High School quarterback, threw for 3,940 yards and 48 touchdowns as a senior while also rushing for 601 yards and 17 touchdowns.
The 16 players combined to be named their team’s captains 26 times.
The RedHawks (6-6) will play North Texas on Dec. 23 in the Frisco (Texas) Football Classic.
