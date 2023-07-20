Miami football picked to finish second in MAC East

The Miami RedHawks were picked to finish second in the Mid-American Conference East Division this season in a preseason vote of the coaches revealed Thursday at MAC Media Day in Detroit.

The RedHawks, who finished 6-7 last season, received two first-place votes and 52 points.

“Our league is always really balanced,” Miami coach Chuck Martin said, “but we wouldn’t trade our team with anybody. We love our depth. We’re probably as deep as we’ve been in my 10 years at Miami. We’ve had an incredible offseason.”

Defending East Division champ Ohio totaled 63 points and got nine first-place votes from the coaches, who were not allowed to pick their team first. Buffalo, which was picked to finished third, received one first-place vote.

Reigning MAC champ Toledo is the favorite in the West Division after receiving 11 of 12 first-place votes. The Rockets were picked to win the MAC Championship.

Bowling Green, Akron and Kent State rounded out the voting in the East. In the West, Eastern Michigan received one first-place vote and was picked to finish second. Northern Illinois was third, followed by Central Michigan, Ball State and Western Michigan.

Miami returns 45 letterwinners, including 19 starters, from a team that played in the Bahamas Bowl.

“We feel great about our team,” Martin said, “not only the talent on both sides of the ball and on special teams, but also their work ethic, their commitment, and their togetherness. We’re excited to have a big fall.”

The RedHawks open the season on Friday, Sept. 1, at the Miami Hurricanes.