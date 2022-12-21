Miami football: Martin looking for the right fit on National Signing Day

The group includes four players ranked among the top 25 players in their home state by 247Sports: defensive back Mychal Yharbrough of Belleville, Mich., offensive tackle Ben Decker of Noblesville, Ind., interior offensive lineman Edward Hartig of Evansville, Ind., and defensive back Daisjaun Mercer of Hopkinsville, Ky.

“We recruit to who we are,” ninth-year Miami head coach Chuck Martin said. “We recruit to who I am. I love competitive kids that want to be better than anybody in the world. I want kids that want to academic piece along with the football piece, not one or the other. And then we recruit to Miami. What kids will thrive at Miami University? What kids will take advantage of in-state or out-of-state scholarship and take advantage of the football opportunity?”