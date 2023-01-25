BreakingNews
A snow day bust? Why so many didn’t get snow overnight
X
Dark Mode Toggle

Miami falls at MAC-leading Akron

Sports
By Associated Press
13 minutes ago

Xavier Castaneda’s 32 points led Akron past Miami 73-68 on Tuesday night.

Castaneda was 8 of 16 shooting, including 6 for 13 from distance, and went 10 for 11 from the line for the Zips (14-6, 6-1 Mid-American Conference). Enrique Freeman scored 13 points and added eight rebounds. Kobe Mitchell was 3 of 5 shooting (3 for 4 from distance) to finish with nine points.

Mekhi Lairy finished with 16 points and two steals for the RedHawks (7-13, 1-6). Morgan Safford added 13 points for Miami, which lost its fourth straight game. Anderson Mirambeaux also had 12 points, eight rebounds and four assists.

The second half featured six lead changes and was tied three times before Akron secured the victory. Castaneda scored 13 second-half points to help seal the win.

Both teams play on Saturday. Akron hosts Ohio while Miami hosts Eastern Michigan.

SATURDAY’S GAME

Eastern Michigan at Miami, 3:30 p.m., ESPN3, 980, 1450

In Other News
1
Alter leans on seniors to put game away vs. Fenwick
2
Former Reds third baseman Rolen elected to Hall of Fame
3
Reports: Bengals claim Chiefs cornerback on waivers
4
Bengals defense takes its lead from ‘mad scientist’ Anarumo
5
McGuff, McMahon focused on future for Ohio State women’s basketball...

About the Author

Associated Press
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top