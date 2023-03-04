Miami drops regular-season finale at Buffalo; MAC tourney up next

Adams added five rebounds for the Bulls (15-16, 9-9 Mid-American Conference). LaQuill Hardnett scored 13 points and added five rebounds. Zid Powell recorded 12 points and was 3 of 15 shooting, including 0 for 4 from distance, and went 6 for 7 from the line.

Anderson Mirambeaux led the way for the RedHawks (12-19, 6-12) with 18 points. Morgan Safford added 14 points for Miami. Mekhi Lairy also recorded 11 points and seven assists.