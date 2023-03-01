Miami AD named to College Football Playoff committee

Sayler called being chosen a member a distinct honor.

“The sport of college football has provided so many wonderful experiences for me during my career in intercollegiate athletics administration and I am thankful to give back to the sport through serving on this prestigious committee,” Sayler said in a statement. “I am grateful for the opportunity and excited to get to work with everyone at the CFP.”

Also Wednesday, the university revealed its football schedule for this fall.

The RedHawks, who were 6-7 last season and 4-4 in the MAC, begin the season at Miami (Fla.) for a Friday night prime-time game Sept. 1.

On Sept. 9, they play at Massachusetts a week later will play at Cincinnati in the 127th battle for the Victory Bell.

Miami’s first home game of the season is Sept. 23 against Delaware State, and the RedHawks begin the conference season Sept. 30 at Kent State.

They will play host to Bowling Green (Oct. 7), Toledo (Oct. 21), Akron (Nov. 8) and Buffalo (Nov. 15) with road games against Western Michigan (Oct. 14), Ohio (Oct. 28) and Ball State (Nov. 25).

Detroit will again host the MAC Championship Game on Dec. 2.