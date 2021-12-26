Mayfield makes too many mistakes in return from COVID list

Even with so many players sidelined, the Browns still could have won this game and handed the Packers their first home loss of the season — if Mayfield hadn’t made so many mistakes.

Mayfield has been unable to practice the last couple of weeks due to the NFL’s COVID-19 protocols. But he only had to look at the opposite sideline to know that a lack of practice time doesn’t always result in a lack of production.

Rodgers has thrown 16 touchdown passes without an interception over his last five games for the Packers (12-3) despite dealing with a toe injury that has curtailed his practice participation. Rodgers says he fractured his left pinky toe while working out at home during his own quarantine after a positive COVID-19 test.

Mayfield didn’t come close to matching that kind of efficiency.

Each of the Packers’ three touchdowns followed Mayfield interceptions. His final mistake was perhaps the costliest. The Browns trailed 24-22 and faced third-and-10 from midfield when Rasul Douglas picked off a pass intended for Donovan Peoples-Jones with 43 seconds left.

That was Douglas’ second interception of the day. Mayfield also threw passes that were picked off by Darnell Savage and Chandon Sullivan.

Mayfield’s turnovers spoiled solid performances by Cleveland’s running game and defense. Nick Chubb rushed for 126 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries, and he also had three catches for 58 yards. Cleveland’s defense allowed just three points in the second half and gave up just 36 yards over the Packers’ last four possessions.

That combination could have added up to a Browns victory if Mayfield was spotless. He didn’t come close to that.