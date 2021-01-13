X

Coach becomes new all-time wins leader in Mason girls basketball history

Mason girls basketball coach Rob Matula stands on the sideline during their Division I girls Regional basketball final against Lakota West Saturday, March 10 at Fairmont High School's Trent Arena in Kettering. Mason won 54-51. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF
Credit: Nick Graham

By John Boyle

Rob Matula became the all-time wins leader in Mason girls basketball history on Mason when the Comets (8-0) defeated Hamilton 77-24.

Matula is 280-75 in 16 seasons at Mason. He took over the top spot from Gerry Lackey, who was 279-56 in 14 seasons at Mason. Lackey guided the Comets to a Division I state title in 2000.

Matula was an assistant coach at Mason under current coach Greg Richards before becoming a head coach for the boys programs at Sycamore and Talawanda. He returned to Mason in 2005 to take over the girls program.

The Comets have won or shared three Greater Miami Conference titles, seven district titles and two regional crowns during his tenure. In 2016, Mason was the state runner-up.

Matula has been a biology teacher at Mason for 33 years.

“As I was thinking about it I was thinking about how honored that I am to be friends with some of the steep history of coaches here,” Matula told WCPO.com’s Mike Dyer.

“It’s pretty impressive the coaches that we have now that are still active. So I just feel very honored and blessed to be friends with them and to be able to share something like this with them.”

