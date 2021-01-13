Coach becomes new all-time wins leader in Mason girls basketball history

Matula is 280-75 in 16 seasons at Mason. He took over the top spot from Gerry Lackey, who was 279-56 in 14 seasons at Mason. Lackey guided the Comets to a Division I state title in 2000.

Matula was an assistant coach at Mason under current coach Greg Richards before becoming a head coach for the boys programs at Sycamore and Talawanda. He returned to Mason in 2005 to take over the girls program.