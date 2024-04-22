Lou Groza Award winner transfers from Miami to SEC powerhouse

BreakingNews
Graham Nicholson made 23 of 23 field goals in regular season in 2023

Graham Nicholson made 23 of 23 field goals in regular season in 2023

Credit: BRIAN MACK

Miami RedHawks kicker Graham Nicholson, the 2023 winner of the Lou Groza Award, announced Sunday he’s transferring to Alabama. He made the decision three days after entering the transfer portal.

“I want to thank Miami University and everyone involved for believing in me out of high school and welcoming me into a family,” Nicholson wrote on X (Twitter). “I want to thank Coach (Frank) Martin for the trust he has placed in me and for being an unbelievable leader and mentor over the past three years.”

Nicholson won the nation’s top placekicker award as a junior in December. He made 26 of 27 field goals, including 23 of 23 in the regular season. He set a new FBS record for the most field goals in a perfect regular season.

With two field goals to start the MAC championship came, Nicholson made 25 consecutive field goals. He made 3 of 4 in that game as Miami beat Toledo 23-14.

Nicholson, a graduate of Summit Country Day in Cincinnati, made 60 of 71 field goals in three seasons. His longest field goal was 52 yards.

Nicholson joins a program in Tuscaloosa, Ala., that lost kicker Will Reichard to graduation. Reichard finished his career as the NCAA’s all-time leader in career points (547).

