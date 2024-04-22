Lou Groza Award winner transfers from Miami to SEC powerhouse

Nicholson won the nation’s top placekicker award as a junior in December. He made 26 of 27 field goals, including 23 of 23 in the regular season. He set a new FBS record for the most field goals in a perfect regular season.

With two field goals to start the MAC championship came, Nicholson made 25 consecutive field goals. He made 3 of 4 in that game as Miami beat Toledo 23-14.

Nicholson, a graduate of Summit Country Day in Cincinnati, made 60 of 71 field goals in three seasons. His longest field goal was 52 yards.

Nicholson joins a program in Tuscaloosa, Ala., that lost kicker Will Reichard to graduation. Reichard finished his career as the NCAA’s all-time leader in career points (547).