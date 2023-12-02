Miami takes halftime lead in MAC Championship Game

Then Rashad Amos punched it in from 1-yard out to extend Miami’s lead to 10-0 with 46 seconds left in the opening period.

Junior Vanderhoss III caught a 30-yard pass reception from Dequan Finn and a Miami defensive pass interference call set up a first-and-goal for the Rockets inside two minutes left before the half.

Finn hit Anthony Torres on a 13-yard TD pass and a the two-point conversion play to cut Miami’s lead to 10-7 with 9 seconds showing on the second-quarter clock.

Miami’s defense came up with two big plays in the first half.

Kobe Hilton recovered a fumble to halt Toledo’s first drive, and the RedHawks got a blocked field goal that was recovered by Lakota West graduate Silas Walters with 9:20 left in the first half.

Toledo is outgaining Miami in total yardage, 186-105.

IN THE KNOW

Hilton blocked Ball State’s go-ahead field goal try with 1:04 remaining and Miami held off Ball State for a 17-15 win last Saturday to clinch today’s championship game berth.

Miami (10-2, 7-1 MAC) reached the 10-win mark for the first time since going 10-4 in 2010.

Toledo (11-1, 8-0 MAC) is the defending MAC champions, beating Ohio 17-7 in last year’s title game.

Miami clinched the 2023 MAC East Division title after posting its first 10-win regular season since 2003. The RedHawks are making their sixth appearance in the MAC Championship Game and their first since the 2019 season.

Miami and James Madison are the only schools in the country with six road wins this season. The RedHawks were 6-1 on the road this year with their only loss coming in Week 1 against Miami (Fla.).

The RedHawks’ defense finished first in the MAC in total defense, touchdowns allowed, scoring defense, opponent third-down conversion percentage and sacks per game.