Longtime Butler County coach to lead Badin boys basketball

Kreke is a 1975 graduate of Badin, and he was inducted into the school’s Athletic Hall of Fame in 2005 and the Butler County Sports Hall of Fame in 2009. He played baseball at Xavier University from 1976 to 1979.

“Pat Kreke is a proven winner, and we’re very pleased that he will be our new boys basketball coach,” Badin spokesman Dirk Allen said. “He’s a Badin graduate, he’s in our athletic hall of fame, so he is already a part of the tremendous Badin sports legacy. Now, he’ll have the opportunity to add another chapter to our ongoing success.”

During his final three seasons at Fenwick, he compiled a 46-27 record with a Greater Catholic League Co-Ed title in 2017-18. Kreke remains a teacher at Fenwick, where he also guided the Falcons baseball team to an Ohio Class A state championship in 1981.

Kreke and his wife, Juanita, live in Hamilton.

⋅⋅⋅ Edgewood also has hired a new coach, announcing a promotion for assistant Jason Osterman.

Osterman steps in for longtime Edgewood coach John Thomas, who retired this year.

Osterman has been coaching in the Edgewood system the past six years, including two as a varsity assistant and as an eighth-grade coach before that. He comes from a basketball family. His father was a varsity assistant at Monroe and brother was the program’s all-time leading scorer.

After graduating from Centre College with a financial economics degree and minor in education, Osterman began his coaching career as a varsity assistant at New Miami, where he coached one year before moving to Edgewood.