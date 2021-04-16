Longtime Butler County coach to lead Badin boys basketball

Pat Kreke was always a Badin High School Ram at heart, even during the long stint he was coaching the rival boys basketball team on the other side of Butler County.
Now, the Badin alumnus is back home.
Badin announced Kreke as its new boys basketball coach on Friday. He served as an assistant to now-retired head coach Gerry Weisgerber the past two seasons. Before that, Kreke spent 30 years at Fenwick, where he was 380-306 as head coach. Fenwick did not renew his coaching contract in March 2019.
It came as no surprise that Badin would turn to the program over to Kreke. In March, Weisgerber endorsed Kreke as his replacement. Weisgerber retired at the end of this past season after compiling a 339-193 record in 23 years with a state title in 1988 and final four appearances in 1997 and 1998.
Kreke is a 1975 graduate of Badin, and he was inducted into the school’s Athletic Hall of Fame in 2005 and the Butler County Sports Hall of Fame in 2009. He played baseball at Xavier University from 1976 to 1979.
“Pat Kreke is a proven winner, and we’re very pleased that he will be our new boys basketball coach,” Badin spokesman Dirk Allen said. “He’s a Badin graduate, he’s in our athletic hall of fame, so he is already a part of the tremendous Badin sports legacy. Now, he’ll have the opportunity to add another chapter to our ongoing success.”
During his final three seasons at Fenwick, he compiled a 46-27 record with a Greater Catholic League Co-Ed title in 2017-18. Kreke remains a teacher at Fenwick, where he also guided the Falcons baseball team to an Ohio Class A state championship in 1981.
Kreke and his wife, Juanita, live in Hamilton.
⋅⋅⋅ Edgewood also has hired a new coach, announcing a promotion for assistant Jason Osterman.
Osterman steps in for longtime Edgewood coach John Thomas, who retired this year.
Osterman has been coaching in the Edgewood system the past six years, including two as a varsity assistant and as an eighth-grade coach before that. He comes from a basketball family. His father was a varsity assistant at Monroe and brother was the program’s all-time leading scorer.
After graduating from Centre College with a financial economics degree and minor in education, Osterman began his coaching career as a varsity assistant at New Miami, where he coached one year before moving to Edgewood.