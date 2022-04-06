journal-news logo
Lakota West’s Malik Hartford commits to Ohio State

Lakota West Malik Hartford reflects on their Division I Regional final football playoff game loss as Moeller celebrates in the background Friday, Nov. 19, 2021 at Dwire Field in Mason. Moeller won 21-17. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF

Malik Hartford verbally committed to Ohio State on Wednesday afternoon in a press conference at Lakota West High School.

The four-star safety picked the Buckeyes from a top seven that also consisted of Cincinnati, Kentucky, Michigan, Michigan State, Notre Dame and West Virginia.

Hartford had 58 tackles, two interceptions and a sack for the Firebirds last season and made the All-GMC first team.

He is a national top 100 prospect and the No. 2 player in the state per 247Sports.

Ohio State entered the day with a five-man ranked No. 8 in the country and second in the Big Ten for 2023.

Hartford is the fourth in-state player to commit to the Buckeyes for 2023, joining Wayne offensive lineman Joshua Padilla, Findlay offensive lineman Luke Montgomery and Dublin Coffman defensive lineman Will Smith Jr.

Montgomery is the No. 1 prospect in Ohio while Padilla is No. 5 and Smith ranks ninth.

Ohio State has signed five payers from Lakota West all-time, including offensive lineman Tegra Tshabola and cornerback Jyaire Brown last fall.

The Buckeyes previously signed linemen Solomon Thomas in 2007, Steve Rehring in 2004 and Brandon Maupin in 2003.

Marcus Hartman has been a digital sports columnist and reporter at Cox's Ohio newspapers the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News since 2016.

