High school football: First look at some of the area’s top college prospects for 2023

Malik Hartford, defensive back, Lakota West

One spot behind Padilla in the rankings, Hartford has a final seven of Cincinnati, Kentucky, Michigan, Michigan State, Notre Dame, Ohio State and West Virginia

Anthony Brown, receiver, Springfield

Initially committed to Minnesota, the speedy Brown has more than 20 offers and reopened his recruiting in early February after leading the GWOC champs and state runners-up with 822 yards receiving last season.

Austin Siereveld, offensive lineman, Lakota East

A consensus top 10 prospect in Ohio, he has an impressive offer list that includes Alabama, Cincinnati, Iowa, Michigan, Notre Dame and Ohio State.

Caption Lakota East lineman Austin Siereveld (72) blocks Lakota West's Malik Hartford during their football game Friday, Oct. 22, 2021 at Lakota West High School in West Chester Township. Lakota West won 34-7. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham Caption Lakota East lineman Austin Siereveld (72) blocks Lakota West's Malik Hartford during their football game Friday, Oct. 22, 2021 at Lakota West High School in West Chester Township. Lakota West won 34-7. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

A.J. Salley, offensive lineman, Miamisburg

Multiple Vikings are on this list with Salley the highest-rated at this point (10th in the 247Sports Composite). He recently de-committted from Cincinnati.

Breeon Ishmail, athlete, Hamilton

Purdue, Louisville and Kentucky are among the schools to offer two-way player who led the Big Blue in receiving last season and had 38 tackles at linebacker.

Jackson McGohan, tight end, Miamisburg

The second Viking on our list has verbally committed to Cincinnati. He was fifth in the GWOC last season with 699 receiving yards.

Evan Tengesdahl, offensive line, Wayne

Another top 20 prospect in the state, Tengesdahl committed early to Cincinnati.

Braedyn Moore, athlete, Badin

West Virginia and Toledo have offered two-way threat who had 655 yards receiving last season and made 54 tackles and seven interceptions.

Christian Davis, running back, Miamisburg

The No. 14 player in the state according to Rivals.com has a dozen offers and ran for 545 yards and 10 touchdowns last season.

Nigel Glover, linebacker, Northmont

He has more than 20 offers, an impressive list that includes Washington, West Virginia, Vanderbilt, Pitt, Purdue, Northwestern and Boston College.

Joseph Jean-Louis, linebacker, Centerville

Not rated yet by 247Sports or Rivals, but the college recruiters have noticed as Massachusetts and Miami (Ohio) are among eight teams to offer player who had 39 tackles including three sacks last season.

Shawn Thigpen, receiver, Springfield

Big target is growing from a basketball prospect into one in football and has offers from Indiana, Kentucky and Toledo. He was third in the GWOC with 780 receiving yards last season.

Javien Brownlee, receiver, Northmont

With Markus Allen gone to Wisconsin, Brownlee stepped in to lead the Thunderbolts with 363 yards receiving last fall. Cincinnati, Eastern Kentucky and a handful of MAC schools have offered.

Bryce Schondelmyer, quarterback, Arcanum

Son of veteran Trojans coach Jason Schondelmyer does not have any official Division I offers yet but is getting interest from multiple programs, including Northern Illinois, Bowling Green, Furman and Dartmouth.

Others to watch:

Joshua Fussell, defensive back, Lakota West; R.J. Mukes, receiver, Wayne; Dalton Gustwiller, defensive line/tight end, Fairmont; Ben Minich, receiver, Lakota West; Gabe Verdon, linebacker, Hamilton, Jordan Jackson, defensive back, Fairfield; Josiah Jackson, defensive back, Fairfield; Emmanuel Deng, defensive back, Centerville; James Thomas, tight end, Fairfield; Lanny Ash, linebacker, Hamilton; Evan Ruzzo, quarterback, Springboro; Tyron Barns, athlete, Springfield; Daylen Bradley, receiver/defensive back, Springfield; Tawfiq Jabbar, defensive back, Springfield; DaJuan Lamb II, receiver, Chaminade Julienne; Brady Ouhl, quarterback, Piqua; Nick Kawecki, running back, Troy; Kellen Davis, quarterback, Middleton; Adrian Norton, receiver, Stebbins; Tremell Wright, defensive back, Xenia; Dujuan Howard, running back, West Carrollton; Mitch Bolden, quarterback, Lakota West; Ethan Teague, offensive line, Chaminade Julienne; Zach Stevens, linebacker, Greenon; Sam Schmiesing, linebacker, Piqua.