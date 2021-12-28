Lakota West junior Nathan Dudukovich scores a single-game school record 51 points

Dudukovich said he played an estimated 30 minutes Monday night. He reached 51 points with a layup that he finished with his left hand.

Dudukovich said he was making a lot of his pregame shots and the rims felt soft so he figured he could be a good game. He felt like he was in the zone and was close to the school record by halftime.

“You’re just really focused,” Dudukovich described his record-setting performance. “There is nothing that can get you out of your groove. It’s hard to concentrate on anything else but the game.”

Dudukovich entered Monday’s game averaging 26 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.3 steals for the Firebirds (4-3), according to the Greater Miami Conference website.

“The most impressive part of his game is that he has gotten stronger and is attacking the basket with confidence,” Leon said. “It’s not just about shooting the three ball.”

Lakota West plays Metrolina Christian Academy (Indian Trail, N.C.) at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday at Harlan County High School.