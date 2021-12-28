Hamburger icon
journal-news logo
X

Lakota West junior Nathan Dudukovich scores a single-game school record 51 points

Lakota West's Nathan Dudukovich puts up a shot during their basketball game against Lakota East Friday, Dec. 17, 2021 at Lakota West High School in West Chester Township. Dudukovich scored a single-game school record 51 points Monday night in the Firebirds’ 90-68 win over North Raleigh Christian (N.C.) at Harlan County High School.. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF
caption arrowCaption
Lakota West's Nathan Dudukovich puts up a shot during their basketball game against Lakota East Friday, Dec. 17, 2021 at Lakota West High School in West Chester Township. Dudukovich scored a single-game school record 51 points Monday night in the Firebirds’ 90-68 win over North Raleigh Christian (N.C.) at Harlan County High School.. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF

Credit: Nick Graham

Credit: Nick Graham

Sports
By Mike Dyer, WCPO.com
1 hour ago

Lakota West junior guard Nathan Dudukovich scored a single-game school record 51 points on Monday as the Firebirds defeated North Raleigh Christian (N.C.) 90-68 at the Harlan County Extravaganza at Harlan County High School in Baxter, Ky.

“Duke came out on fire tonight,” Lakota West boys basketball coach Jim Leon told WCPO.com. “He scored the first nine points of the game and we had a sense this would be a special night.”

Dudukovich was 12-of-18 on two-point field goals and was 7-of-14 from 3-point range, according to Leon. Dudukovich was 6-of-7 from the free-throw line.

“It feels really special,” Dudukovich said. “I really have to thank my teammates tonight for getting me the ball. None of this would happen without your teammates.”

Dudukovich said he played an estimated 30 minutes Monday night. He reached 51 points with a layup that he finished with his left hand.

Dudukovich said he was making a lot of his pregame shots and the rims felt soft so he figured he could be a good game. He felt like he was in the zone and was close to the school record by halftime.

“You’re just really focused,” Dudukovich described his record-setting performance. “There is nothing that can get you out of your groove. It’s hard to concentrate on anything else but the game.”

Dudukovich entered Monday’s game averaging 26 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.3 steals for the Firebirds (4-3), according to the Greater Miami Conference website.

“The most impressive part of his game is that he has gotten stronger and is attacking the basket with confidence,” Leon said. “It’s not just about shooting the three ball.”

Lakota West plays Metrolina Christian Academy (Indian Trail, N.C.) at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday at Harlan County High School.

In Other News
1
Stefanski, Browns second-guessed, stung by close losses
2
Ryan Day on Ohio State’s Rose Bowl opt-outs: ‘I love those guys’
3
Four Buckeyes opt out of Rose Bowl
4
New post-grad basketball team coming to Athletes in Action
5
Archdeacon: Naughty and Nice — Burrow delivers for Bengals in record...

About the Author

Mike Dyer
© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top