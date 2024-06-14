Lakota East baseball coach Ray Hamilton is leaving the program

“A hall of fame coach who was instrumental in the success of the program,” Lakota East athletic director Jill Meiring said. “He’s definitely going to be missed. He’s been a staple of the program for a long time.”

Prior to Lakota East, he was the Ross head coach for 11 seasons. He earned several coaching honors including a four-time Greater Miami Conference coach of the year.

Lakota East athletic director Jill Meiring wrote on X Monday that the school is seeking applicants for the head baseball coaching position for the 2024-25 school year.

Hamilton, who has 593 career wins, said he spoke with a former longtime Cincinnati-area high school baseball coach earlier this past school year. The two discussed the perspective on being head coaches and the right time for a new chapter in their careers.

“It was time to go,” Hamilton said Tuesday afternoon.

Hamilton retired from his teaching position and was rehired in a field maintenance role. Hamilton said he isn’t just sure about the short-term future with that position and baseball. He hopes the next step in coaching becomes clear in a few months.

Hamilton led Lakota East to a 19-10 record this past season. The Thunderhawks were 13-5 in the Greater Miami Conference – second in the conference behind Division I state champion Mason (28-6, 17-1 GMC). Lakota East won two postseason games.

Hamilton said he’s most proud of how the Lakota East student-athletes competed over the years.

“Great people,” said Hamilton. “Just really fortunate.”