Kent State at Miami: What you need to know about Saturday’s game

Sports
By Mark Schmetzer, Contributing Writer
46 minutes ago

Who: Kent  State (2-3, 1-0 Mid-American Conference) at Miami (2-3, 0-1 MAC)

When: 3:30 p.m., Saturday.

Where: Yager Stadium (24,286), Oxford.

Television/Radio: ESPN+/1450-AM.

Series: Miami leads, 50-18, including 27-7 at Oxford.

Last meeting: Miami quarterback Brett Gabbert threw for 405 yards and four touchdowns, but his potential two-point conversion pass was broken up in a 48-47 loss at Kent State. The loss cost the RedHawks a berth in the MAC championship game.

Coaches: Kent State’s Sean Lewis is 21-27 in five seasons at Kent State, same overall: Miami’s Chuck Martin is 41-55 in nine seasons at Miami and 115-61 in 15 overall season.

Local connection: Kent State’s roster features 5-foot-11, 175-pound graduate-student WR Raymond James (Wayne), 6-foot, 198 freshman LS Luke Romes (Springboro)

Kent State: Rushing – 5-7, 190 junior RB Marquez Cooper, 112 carries, 510 yards, 6 TD; Passing – 6-3, 213 redshirt junior QB Collin Schlee 71-of-113, 1,080 yards, 5 TD, 3 INT; Receiving – 6-1, 186 redshirt junior WR Dante Cephas, 30 catches, 501yards, 2 TD; Tackles: 6-3, 213 S Nico Bolden, 43 tackles, 29 solo.

Miami: Rushing – 5-foot-7, 179-pound sophomore RB Keyon Mozee, 60 carries, 308 yards, 1 TD; Passing – 6-1, 203 redshirt freshman QB Aveon Smith, 46-of-90, 465 yards, 6 TD, 3 INT; Receiving – 5-11, 190 redshirt senior WR Mac Hippenhammer, 21 catches, 309 yards, 4 TD; Tackles: 6-2, 221 senior MLB Ryan McWood, 42 tackles, 23 solo.

Next game: Kent State is at Toledo on Oct. 15 at 3:30 p.m. Miami is at MAC East Division-rival Bowling Green on Oct. 15 at noon.

Lewis on Kent State’s comeback from a 24-17 fourth-quarter deficit for a 31-24 Homecoming win over Ohio last Saturday: “It is a win, and that is important. We haven’t been in a fourth-quarter fight that we’ve found ourselves on the right side of, and we did that.”

